Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.2 %

BKNG stock traded down $45.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,627.88. 274,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,963. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,586.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,323.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

