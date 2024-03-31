Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. 7,587,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,907. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

