DigiByte Market Cap Hits $274.17 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $274.17 million and $23.94 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,873.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $685.78 or 0.00967615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00156134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00054787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00180928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00144944 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000647 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,920,912,986 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

