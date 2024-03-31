Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the February 29th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,436,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DGCB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.95. 518,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,626. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.