Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $31.12 billion and $2.41 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00156134 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008552 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,700,496,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
