DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Announces Dividend of $0.19

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DMBS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,887. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.72% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.