DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $26,607,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 11,663,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,817,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.