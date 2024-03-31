eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.34 Billion

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $50.88 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,217.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.20 or 0.00954469 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00144460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,677,410,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,677,485,923,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

