Ergo Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00002834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $149.16 million and approximately $396,650.76 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,790.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.80 or 0.00963131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00155822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00048741 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00054706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00182293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00145091 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,358,612 coins and its circulating supply is 74,360,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

