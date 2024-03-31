Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Separately, Bank of America cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.
EXAI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 504,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,870. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.83.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
