Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Short Interest Update

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Bank of America cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 405,426 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 231,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

EXAI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 504,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,870. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

