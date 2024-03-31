Fei USD Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $14.45 million and $102,913.74 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00014878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,158.28 or 0.99963096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00145191 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,529,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,270,375 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,471,972.19687895 with 15,213,304.81411666 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93882564 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $30,106.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

