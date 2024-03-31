Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $300.52 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00004279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $300.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00076167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00026541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,770,292 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

