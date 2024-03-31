Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Holdings Lifted by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 991,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $921.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

