Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $10.04 on Top Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and $287.60 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $10.04 or 0.00014225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,779,847 coins and its circulating supply is 530,637,994 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

