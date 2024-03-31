First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. 92,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,001. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

