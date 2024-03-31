Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Raised by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Flex comprises about 2.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Flex worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Flex by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Flex by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 195,447 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,823. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.