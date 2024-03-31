Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 29th total of 120,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. Research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

