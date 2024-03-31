G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.66 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, G999 has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00076167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00026541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006808 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

