Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 1,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.