Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 1,514 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.86. 459,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,999. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

