Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 2,610 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 883,616 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 56,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 157,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1082 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

