Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $198.61 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

