Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Trims Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after buying an additional 3,172,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,456,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,273,030. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.