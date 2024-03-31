Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 6.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 4.57% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $249,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 614,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

