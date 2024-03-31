Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GRRR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 869,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,488. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

