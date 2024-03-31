Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,824. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

