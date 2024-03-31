Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.
In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
CMCSA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,157,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,078,758. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
