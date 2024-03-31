Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 29th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Heritage Global Price Performance
Shares of Heritage Global stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 108,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,987. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $98.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Global
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.