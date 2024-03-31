Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 29th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 108,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,987. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $98.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

