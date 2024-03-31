IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Decreased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.93. 290,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,233. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

