Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

IPXX stock remained flat at $10.47 on Friday. 128,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,338. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPXX. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,555,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

