Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 29th total of 136,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFS

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 315,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,470. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $426.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.96 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 437,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $8,572,432.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,569,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.