Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 29th total of 465,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,013,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. 758,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,989. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

