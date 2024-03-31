Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.95. 157,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $23.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1082 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
