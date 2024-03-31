Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 40.8% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 29th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 196,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,652. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.