Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 40.8% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the February 29th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 196,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,652. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

