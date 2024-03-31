Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Acquired by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DJD. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

DJD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,383. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

