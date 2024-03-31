Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 286.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,000.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVMT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

