Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,559 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 190,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 296,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 750,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 551,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,624,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,421. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

