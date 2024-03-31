iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $92.42. 1,714,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,243. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

