iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.81. 67,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,451. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.