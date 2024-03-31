iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.03. 858,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,505. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.10 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.75 and a 200-day moving average of $257.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

