iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.03. 858,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,505. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.10 and a 1 year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

