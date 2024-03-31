iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,591,000. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

