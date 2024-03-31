iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,679 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $123,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,051,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 355,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $186.81. 715,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $168.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

