Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Down 10.3% in March

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Ispire Technology Price Performance
Shares of Ispire Technology stock remained flat at $6.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,791. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $345.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.