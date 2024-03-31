Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Down 10.3% in March

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of Ispire Technology stock remained flat at $6.13 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,791. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $345.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

