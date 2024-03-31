Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 29th total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. 52,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,929. The stock has a market cap of $556.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $31.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

