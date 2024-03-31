Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,269 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bensler LLC owned 0.35% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,097,000 after buying an additional 1,400,701 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,145.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after buying an additional 450,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 255,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,089,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.50. 559,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,953. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.