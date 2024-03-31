Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 29th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,898. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 494,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,897,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 50,591 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

