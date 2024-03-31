Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 29th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,898. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
