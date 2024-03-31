JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Down 11.0% in March

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 159,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.