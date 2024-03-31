Jito Price Up 46.2% Over Last 7 Days (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00006144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jito has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $500.83 million and approximately $306.63 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jito

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.3168672 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $101,496,079.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

