John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of JMSB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042. John Marshall Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $253.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

